Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

