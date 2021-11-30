Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301,172. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.