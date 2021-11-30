aelf Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $290.49 million and approximately $28.54 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.76 or 0.00370331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00236261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088724 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

