RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75.

