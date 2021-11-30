Bank of Stockton Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

