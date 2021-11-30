Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 10.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

