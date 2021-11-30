First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SBA Communications by 14.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 539,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

SBAC opened at $355.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.20 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,538 shares of company stock worth $55,751,983. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

