First Pacific Financial Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

