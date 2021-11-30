Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after buying an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $647.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $595.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.