Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.38. Gold Fields shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 95,581 shares changing hands.
GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.
About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
