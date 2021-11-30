Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.38. Gold Fields shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 95,581 shares changing hands.

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,459,000 after buying an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 4,536,742 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after buying an additional 2,802,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

