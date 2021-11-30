Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $22.31

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $20.22. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 261 shares traded.

VTYX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

