Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Expands By 93.8%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

DFDS A/S stock remained flat at $$30.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

