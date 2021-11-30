Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Increases By 152.0%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,541,400 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the October 31st total of 1,008,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Shares of Deliveroo stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

