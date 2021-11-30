NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Down to $4.95

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.70. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 12,474 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $9,999,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.