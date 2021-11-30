Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

EFSI remained flat at $$35.35 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

