AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $20.15

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $21.17. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 49,320 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.