AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $20.15

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $21.17. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 49,320 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
