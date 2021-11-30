Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Down to $71.21

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.21, but opened at $66.90. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $66.67, with a volume of 521 shares.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

