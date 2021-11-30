Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $164 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.69 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

DH traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.30. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

