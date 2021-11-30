Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,413 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $56,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,039,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,418. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

