Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 41,195 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $92,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 39.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,699. The firm has a market cap of $204.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

