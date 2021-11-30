NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 138,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1,607.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $169.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.