Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,288 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $69,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $1,907,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $754.40.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $25.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,162.67. The stock had a trading volume of 211,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,802,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $961.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

