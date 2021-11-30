Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 48,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 467,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

