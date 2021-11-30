Gas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.32 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Gas coin can now be purchased for about $8.14 or 0.00014162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $82.41 million and $7.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00066147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.11 or 0.08014107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,273.43 or 0.99692492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

