Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Critical Contrast

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Global has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beam Global and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 37.64 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -30.73 EMCORE $110.13 million 2.45 -$7.00 million $0.58 12.60

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00% EMCORE 14.37% 16.19% 10.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beam Global and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beam Global currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.28%. EMCORE has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 80.86%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Beam Global.

Summary

EMCORE beats Beam Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

