Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $654,799.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00003850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00236261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

