Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Leslie’s posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $104,000.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

