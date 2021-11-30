iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

