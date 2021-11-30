NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.44 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

