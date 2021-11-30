-$0.03 EPS Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis cut their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 285,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 181,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 299,945 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBII traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.