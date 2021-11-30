Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.13

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $191,223.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $941,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

