Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $248.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.52. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

