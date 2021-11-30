Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.27

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 2659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1,243.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

