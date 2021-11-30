Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.77

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 25235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.
BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
