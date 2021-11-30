Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.77

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 25235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Linden Advisors LP grew its stake in Baozun by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 1,158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Baozun by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 925,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 630,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after buying an additional 405,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baozun by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after buying an additional 309,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

