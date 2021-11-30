American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,187. The stock has a market cap of $347.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Public Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

