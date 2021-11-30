Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.01

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 444,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $7,782,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $412,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,968,633 shares of company stock valued at $34,780,380.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,993,000 after buying an additional 1,665,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,314,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

