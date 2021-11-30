Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $18.05. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 1,673 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.