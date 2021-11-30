Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.78

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 1257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

