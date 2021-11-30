Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.78

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 1257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.
HLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.
In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
