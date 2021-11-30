Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CRSS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,785. Crossroads Systems has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11.
About Crossroads Systems
