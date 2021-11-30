Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 8,198 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $213,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,903.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,854.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,684.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

