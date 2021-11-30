Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LIN opened at $320.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.89. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

