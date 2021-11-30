Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Landos Biopharma (LABP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP):

11/29/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

11/24/2021 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

11/23/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

11/18/2021 – Landos Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

11/18/2021 – Landos Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $29.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

11/15/2021 – Landos Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2021 – Landos Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/20/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Landos Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

NASDAQ LABP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

