The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

NYSE:EL traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $335.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $357.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.40 and a 200 day moving average of $322.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

