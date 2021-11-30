Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 3,830 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.0% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.81. 77,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,520. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.