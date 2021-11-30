Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 76,333 shares valued at $4,074,742. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. 2,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,504. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -460.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

