Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the October 31st total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PHVS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

