Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) vs. Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Critical Comparison

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

80.7% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Teladoc Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 14.79 -$485.14 million ($5.77) -17.52 Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -43.60% -1.47% -1.33% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Teladoc Health and Airsculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 14 14 0 2.50 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus target price of $181.19, indicating a potential upside of 78.02%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.24%. Given Airsculpt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airsculpt Technologies is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Teladoc Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.