WAX Market Capitalization Achieves $1.29 Billion (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, WAX has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $124.79 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,813,854,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,354,017 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

