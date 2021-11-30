EDUCare (EKT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, EDUCare has traded 14% lower against the dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $2.42 million and $1.22 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00236983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00088878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EKTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.