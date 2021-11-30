MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 46,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $37,579,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

