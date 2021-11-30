MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAG. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.
NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 46,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after buying an additional 681,416 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MAG Silver by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $37,579,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.